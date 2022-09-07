Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This photo of Mark Nilsson in front of sunflowers is part of a large mural that he painted at Mt. Angel Terrace, a retirement facility. They gave him an apartment to stay for the week that he was there painting the mural in their main dining room/gathering spot. It was quite the highlight for the retirees to watch the mural process, and Mark was able to interact with many of them. “Such a fun and rewarding project,” he says.
This photo of Mark Nilsson on the scaffolding shows him at work at a Rheumatology clinic in Kennewick. “It was just one of several works of art I painted there. I think original art can be such an added benefit when one is a patient and perhaps feeling a bit stressed.”
Several years ago, I came to the Columbia River Gorge to visit some family members who had settled near Hood River. And 26 years later, I’m still visiting! A bit of a joke there, but quite true.
I had no plans to stay in the small town of Hood River. I had wanted to pursue my art career in the much larger city of Portland. But as we all know, life often has a way of changing one’s plans …and I’m certainly glad it did. Even now, in my early 60s, I continue to enjoy my life in the Gorge and look forward to many more.
I was no stranger to the area. I graduated from Sherman High School in central Oregon, and I was already familiar with both The Dalles and Hood River. I even had my very first art showing in The Dalles, in 1976! I moved around a lot after high school, living in many parts of the U.S. and also abroad. I never expected to be back in the Gorge, but it seems that it was meant to be.
People have asked me why I did choose to stay. I answer that it’s a combination of factors … chiefly the scenic beauty, my early artistic success, and the people. I met so many accepting, welcoming people that I simply felt comfortable and at home here.
This was also one of the main reasons that I officially “came out” as gay during my first year in the Gorge. I sensed I could truly be myself here. I was 36 at the time, which could be considered “late” to come out, but I just hadn’t felt comfortable to be my authentic self any-where else I’d lived before.
Over the years I have befriended people from all walks of life, some who were born and raised here, others from many different parts of the world who have now also made the Gorge their home. I’ve also seen a lot of changes. Change always brings both challenges and growing pains.
I’m fortunate that my time here continues to be a very positive experience, and I am grateful to the many who have been of great support. The local cost of living is a huge challenge for many, and I know I’m lucky to live and work in a comfortable and affordable home with an in-house art studio.
A really positive change I’ve seen is the growth and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community throughout the Gorge. It can be difficult to come out in a smaller community, especially with very real threats. But I’m heartened by seeing the growing visibility of the LGBTQ+ community in our region.
I love seeing the yearly Pride events and celebrations in the Gorge, including in Hood River, White Salmon, The Dalles, and even in Goldendale. A highlight for me was being chosen as the Grand Marshall for Hood River’s first Pride Parade. It was amazing to see the many supporters there that day.
I will stay involved with LGBTQ+ issues in the Gorge but I’m also glad to see the younger generation taking the baton and fighting for inclusivity. I love their energy and drive.
It’s not always easy navigating life as one ages; there are many legitimate concerns. I find that taking it “one day at a time” and keeping a positive attitude are keys to a healthy, fulfilling life. Also important are staying active, having good friends, and keeping a sense of humor!
I’m looking forward to many more years of creating artwork and hopefully being a positive inspiration in the community.
