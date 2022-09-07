Eyes of an elder: Mark Nilsson

This photo of Mark Nilsson in front of sunflowers is part of a large mural that he painted at Mt. Angel Terrace, a retirement facility. They gave him an apartment to stay for the week that he was there painting the mural in their main dining room/gathering spot. It was quite the highlight for the retirees to watch the mural process, and Mark was able to interact with many of them. “Such a fun and rewarding project,” he says.

 Photo courtesy Mark Nilsson

Several years ago, I came to the Columbia River Gorge to visit some family members who had settled near Hood River. And 26 years later, I’m still visiting! A bit of a joke there, but quite true.

I had no plans to stay in the small town of Hood River. I had wanted to pursue my art career in the much larger city of Portland. But as we all know, life often has a way of changing one’s plans …and I’m certainly glad it did. Even now, in my early 60s, I continue to enjoy my life in the Gorge and look forward to many more.

This photo of Mark Nilsson on the scaffolding shows him at work at a Rheumatology clinic in Kennewick. “It was just one of several works of art I painted there. I think original art can be such an added benefit when one is a patient and perhaps feeling a bit stressed.”