1922 — 100 years ago
Another of the pioneers of the Upper Valley, David R. Cooper, has passed beyond but has left his name well marked on the map of this county. Cooper’s Spur, the projecting ridge of Mount Hood that lies entirely in Hood River County, was named for this intrepid scout and pathfinder. Mr. Cooper was born on Dec. 9, 1844, at Pitsligo, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. — Hood River News
It isn’t possible to apprehend every violator of the Volstead act in the county, but when they start manufacturing liquor under the very nose of the law — well, its too much. So opined Sheriff Levi Chrisman this morning as he thoughtfully gazed at three barrels, filled with prune mash and a nondescript brand of liquor, seized by himself and Deputy Sheriff Coleman at midnight last night when they raided an old barn directly across the alley from the courthouse. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Fifteen local women are now taking the sheet metal course of instruction at the school on May Street and, according to Instructor Jess Edington and School Superintendent J.L. Breckenrige, are showing considerable aptitude in the work which is entirely new to them. The opening of this course to women is in line with orders from Washington, which indicate that many jobs now open only to men will have to be taken over by women and the men released from war work to the Army. — Hood River News
Exactly at 11:25 a.m. Pacific time — six months to the minute after the initial Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor — 10 enlistees from The Dalles, Hood River, Dufur and Arlington were sworn into the United States navy at the civic auditorium yesterday morning. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Hood River City Council members approved a sewer study for property on the Heights, site of the proposed Retirement Villa, at the regular council meeting Monday. The area to be surveyed for sewer needs will include more than the Villa site alone, the council noted. The study is needed by officials of the Villa before they can proceed with plans for the new establishment. — Hood River News
Construction of the new convent and multi-purpose wing at St. Mary’s school is scheduled to start in July after a bid opening set for June 26 at 8 p.m. Bids will be opened for St. Peter’s parish at Vogt Hall by the Most Rev. Francis P. Leipzig, Catholic Bishop of Baker. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
An order bolstering a commercial zone for the Cooper Spur Inn property has cleared the county commission again, this time with amended findings of fact responding to shortcomings found by the land use hearings officer. The board previously approve the commercial zone requested by Dan and Sharon Dillard for a comprehensive plan amendment and zone change. But it was appealed … so the county adopted amended findings and Monday sighed the order involving 2.86 acres of land that includes the Cooper Spur Inn buildings and an adjacent cabin project. — Hood River News
The 36th annual Junior Livestock Show opened at the Wasco County Fairgrounds with 194 exhibitors who will show 217 animals in the Oregon Wheat League show. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
St. Regis employees enjoyed a brief three-day vacation last week as Northwest Log Scaling Association A 152 union members picketed the Klickitat-based operation. Although the St. Regis mill and wood employees did not participate in the strike, they honored the picket line which began Wednesday. At issue according to a spokesman for the picketers, Norm Stoddard, is proposed changes by management including a management rights clause, a grievance procedure, a no-strike clause, seniority, union security and unfair labor practices. —White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Even as public debate over a proposed Wal-Mart Supercenter was underway last Thursday at the Hood River Rotary Club, the updated schematics were being handed over to county planners. Wal-Mart foe Al Norman and Amy Hill, Wal-Mart community affairs director for the western region, were presenting pro and con arguments when the thick package of documents arrived 15 days ahead of the anticipated delivery date. Eric Walker, senior planner, said he and other staffers will spend this week reviewing hundreds of pages of documentation that outlines Wal-Mart’s answer to these concerns. — Hood River News
“Bread and Blessings,” a ministry serving needy people locally, lost its kitchen and food storage space last month and is looking for a new home. It’s the first time in more than 10 years ministry volunteers haven’t been able to provide food regularly to local families and individuals. — The Dalles Chronicle
Klickitat Wine Association, a newly formed organization consisting of more than 20 growers and vintners on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge, emerged extremely successful at the statewide event “Taste Washington.” Some 2,00 wind and food aficionados had a chance to sample and learn more about the great variety of wines offered from the Klickitat area. Grape grower Rob Andrews, owner of Andrews Horse Heaven Ranch and recognized by many in the industry as a quality wine pioneer, was sought after at the event for his knowledge on quality wine grape growing, due to his prestigious award as grape grower of the year for Hogue. —White Salmon Enterprise
