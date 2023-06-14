1923 — 100 years ago
Last week Ben Powell was showing a strawberry 7-1/2 inches in circumference grown on his West side ranch. Everybody thought this was about a record. But Oak Grove is again to the fore, and on Saturday, G.A. McCurdy brought in a box of berries. There were only seven berries in the box, but the contents were high above the rim. The berries were 8, 8, 7-3/4, 7-1/2, 7-1/2 and 7-1/4. The smallest one was just 7 inches round ... Mr. McCurdy’s only explanation for the size is that they were grown at Oak Grove. — Hood River News
The Board met in regular session last Tuesday and transacted considerable business. It was decided that as soon as the strawberry season was over that the board members would personally visit the several tracts of land whose owners have protested as to the number of acres they have been assessed on and get all such complaints satisfactorily adjusted. — White Salmon Enterprise
Two water projects on the east fork of Hood river and one at Bascom springs about a mile from the present Mill Creek water intake, have been filed on the state water board by The Dalles water commission. The two Hood River locations are alternates and if granted one will be chosen on the recommendation of engineers as to the cost of installation of pipe lines.— The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
That there is plenty of work for the new arrivals from Mexico to do in Hood River valley was disclosed by Herbert Struck yesterday, when he reported that every member of the party of 371 Mexicans was now at work in one or other of the orchard sections of the valley. What is even of more importance is the fact that in practically all sections of the valley the newcomers are being extended a real welcome and are already proving, by their eagerness to learn orchard work, that they deserve the best treatment that can be extended to them. — Hood River News
Five speeders were convicted of speeding in Judge Groshong’s court this month, paying fines ranging from $10 to $25 according to speed and location on highway or inside town. These cases have also been reported to the ration board, states the judge, and they will no doubt be called upon to surrender their gas books. — White Salmon Enterprise
Victory center in The Dalles, on East 3rd next door to the Elks temple, at 8 o’clock this evening will comprise the setting for an observance of Flag day jointly by the lodge of Elks and the U.S. Navy. The navy’s WAVE-SPAR recruiting cruiser ... will participate. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Sign-up during the first weeks of the county’s new abundant foods program totaled 186 recipients, according to Welfare Administrator Bill Todd. Many, but not all of these, he said, were welfare recipients. Hood River County actually joined Wasco in its abundant food program and agreed in turn to take on part of the administration … Those on public welfare sign up through the local welfare office, but low income families who qualify can sign up directly at the distribution center in The Dalles at 208 Washington St. — Hood River News
The venerable bridge crossing the Columbia River at Hood River, which was under construction in 1921 and completed in 1924, had a new look this week. Crews of Mid-Mountain Construction company completed stringing a natural gas pipe line across the bridge to bring natural gas to Hood River county for the first time ... the crossing of the bridge was made unique by the fact that the bridge has a lift span in the center to provide passage for river traffic. — White Salmon Enterprise
One of this area’s largest building rose from the ground in a matter of minutes this morning, setting some sort of a new speed record hereabouts. It was the 200-foot-long , 100-foot-wide nylon and plastic dome that will house Bonneville Power Administration’s facilities for extensive testing of high-voltage, direct current transmission. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Dozens of small, bright sails dotted the Columbia River Sunday, heralding a new phenomenon developing here. Those sails that sliced back and forth across the river belong to wind surfers enjoying the high Gorge winds that bend trees and cause the natives to grumble. What’s more, the sails and boards didn’t come out of a Hood River showroom. They were brought here by people from British Columbia, Nevada, Washington and Portland to test the Hood River breeze. At one time, there were more than 30 sails on (or in) the water Sunday. There were that many more on the beach. — Hood River News
Fifty-one Columbia High School Class of ‘83 seniors passed a milestone Sunday as they received their high school diplomas from White Salmon Valley School District Board Chairwoman Mary Wang. — White Salmon Enterprise
RAJNEESHPURAM — Following the lead established last week in Antelope, the Rajneeshpuram city council here Monday passed an ordinance allowing public nudity in designated areas of the city. Last Tuesday the Antelope city council, which is dominated by followers of the Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, decided to allow public nudity in that city’s public park. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
After 80 years, Powerdale Dam in Hood River is no longer cost effective to operate and is set to be removed in 2010. The small electric plant, owned by PacifiCorp, was built during severe winter storms in late 1922 and early 1923. It began operating years before the U.S. Corps of Engineers constructed major hydropower operations along the Columbia River. Powerdale generated so much power that about half of its production was sold on the open market. However, during the next eight decades the consumer demand for electricity grew and the maximum output of six megawatts at Powerdale began to lag behind that of larger structures. — Hood River News
Columbia Gorge Community College held its 2003 graduation ceremony Friday evening, greeting its largest graduating class in the college’s 25-year history. — The Dalles Chronicle
Commented