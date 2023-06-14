June 11, 1943, White Salmon Enterprise

Howard J. Percy (at right) is pictured in the White Salmon Enterprise June 14, 1943, as one of the honored cadets at Merced Army Flying School, Merced, California. Howard was “elated to find his wife and mother present at his graduation.”

 — June 11, 1943, White Salmon Enterprise

1923 — 100 years ago

Last week Ben Powell was showing a strawberry 7-1/2 inches in circumference grown on his West side ranch. Everybody thought this was about a record. But Oak Grove is again to the fore, and on Saturday, G.A. McCurdy brought in a box of berries. There were only seven berries in the box, but the contents were high above the rim. The berries were 8, 8, 7-3/4, 7-1/2, 7-1/2 and 7-1/4. The smallest one was just 7 inches round ... Mr. McCurdy’s only explanation for the size is that they were grown at Oak Grove. — Hood River News

“Quick Starting Shell Gasoline” is recommended for touring “across the green valleys and up into the big mountain country with its lake, its giant trees and skies of rarest blue” June 15, 1923, ad in Hood River News.
June 14, 1963, The Dalles Daily Chronicle

Bonneville’s bubble building at Big Eddy substation looks this way from the air this morning after test erection. Oval-shaped structure, supported by air pressure, contains 17,850 square feet. Bonneville helicopter pilot Fred Gilbert took Chronicle photographer Larie Foster aloft the morning for picture.