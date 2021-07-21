1921 — 100 years ago
Many local auto owners have recently noticed that outside cars from other states are now carrying a plate bearing the name of their home city above their license tags. As the innovation is a useful one, the local Post of the American Legion has ordered a supply for Hood River and will, in the near future, place them on the market. The name “Hood River” is in white on a blue background. — Hood River News
A gasoline service station at the corner of Third and Liberty streets would be an asset instead of a liability to that part of the city, according to an answer filed in the circuit court today ... in reply to the complaint filed several days ago by J.T. Rorick and M.A. Moody asking for a permanent injunction against the construction of a service station. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
In spite of record high temperatures in the valley this week, sunscald of apples and pears is not so extensive as might have been expected and much of the damaged fruit will be removed as thinning continues. Trees bordering on roads or in clean-cultivated orchards show the most sunscald and fruit on trees with light foliage also suffered. — Hood River News
The Diesel tug Mary Gail, pioneer in the barging of petroleum products to upper Columbia River points, was destroyed by fire Saturday at Attalia, Wash., according to word received here today. Origin of the fire was unknown. Captain C.C. Light and members of his crew lost all of their personal effects. But for the presence of another tug, the Invader, wheat and oil barges attached to the front and rear of the Mary Gail also would have burned, it was reported. The Invader succeeded in hooking on and pulling the two barges to safety. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Stabilization of the supply of seasonal workers for employers and provision of steadier work throughout the season are two benefits now being realized through use of the annual worker plan by the Oregon State Employment Service. “Use of the annual worker plan has given us more of a guarantee of workers for harvesting and planting crops when farmers need them,” Joseph Wilson, farm placement supervisor, said this week. — Hood River News
BINGEN, Wash. — An eastbound Spokane, Portland and Seattle freight train caught the trailer of a too-slow log truck in a crossing and — like a mammoth, irresistible ram — ripped and tore through almost 300 yards of right-of-way in downtown Bingen yesterday. No one was injured seriously in the grinding pileup, but the truck driver, shocked by his harrowing experience, was taken to a White Salmon hospital in a state of collapse. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Construction of a 2.5-mile detour link between the Hood River Valley and Highway 35 is running ahead of schedule, and paving is expected to start next Monday, according to County Commission Chairman Elmer Murray. When it’s completed, the new segment of the old loop highway from Cooper Spur junction to Highway 35 will have a 26-foot-wide surfacing and will be even six feet wider in sharper turns. — Hood River News
St. Peter’s Landmark will observe its 10th anniversary Aug. 1 with a program of organ music by Agnes Schlichting beginning activities at 7 p.m. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Four persons were injured when the U.S. Forest Service helicopter they were flying fell 3,000 feet to a crash landing Friday in an old clear cut nine miles northwest of Trout Lake. The helicopter was enroute to Randle from Trout Lake where the three Forest Service employees aboard were stationed, when the crash occurred at 11:41 a.m. No cause has yet been determined for the engine failure that prompted the crash, a Forest Service spokesman said. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
More than 100 skateboard fanatics rolled to the Hood River Skate Park for the first Obsidian Skate Jam, sponsored by Obsidian Snow & Skate. More than 30 local skateboarders of all ages put on a dynamic show of speed and high flying maneuvers. Mikey Burton of Hood River wowed the crowd with his unique skating style and walked away with a first place in the 16 and over division — and $100 cash and a pair of sunglasses. — Hood River News
The previous relative trickle of federal money to Gorge recreational areas may become a torrent this coming fiscal year. A senate Interior appropriations bill contains $6 million for seven Gorge projects, including Mosier Waterfront Park and Memaloose Campground. The goal of each project is to improve access to the Columbia River, said Kevin Price, assistant area manager with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. — The Dalles Chronicle
Washington Gov. Gary Locke requested the federal government to designate 13 Washington counties agricultural disaster areas. Locke made the request following the release of a report which found that June’s severe storms caused heavy crop damage. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented