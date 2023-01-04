Sherman Hotel fire 1956

Firefighters fight a night fire at the Sherman Hotel in the city of Wasco July 22, 1956. Scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black-and-white negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.
Workers needed 1922

1922 advertisement.

1923 — 100 years ago

According to Manager Black, of the Hood River Creamery, the new $10,000 building on Columbia Street will open some time in the latter part of this month. The new building, built by Baldwin & Swope, is of concrete and is 50 by 100 feet. In addition to the manufacture of butter, the creamery will make a feature of ice cream and, judging from the patronage already promised, this line will meet a big demand in the Mid-Columbia district. — Hood River News

New York Skiers 1923

Skiing is becoming one of the most popular sports at the winter resorts in New York State, according to the caption under this photograph, published Jan. 5, 1923, in The Dalles Daily Chronicle.
1983 first baby

Marie Lynn Graham, daughter of Bill and Cathy Graham of Grass Valley, hurried into the world at 9:50 a.m. on New year’s Day to beat other prospects to the “First Baby” title. On Monday, she and her mother hurried into The Chronicle office for their picture.