1923 — 100 years ago
According to Manager Black, of the Hood River Creamery, the new $10,000 building on Columbia Street will open some time in the latter part of this month. The new building, built by Baldwin & Swope, is of concrete and is 50 by 100 feet. In addition to the manufacture of butter, the creamery will make a feature of ice cream and, judging from the patronage already promised, this line will meet a big demand in the Mid-Columbia district. — Hood River News
The creation of a new city office, that of police commissioner, and the appointment of Ed Kurtz to that place, was announce by Mayor P. J. Stadelman at the first meeting of the new city council held last night. The new position is supplementary to the regular force. Frank Heater will still be chief of police, and he was re-appointed to that position night by Mayor Stadelman. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
To the end that every Hood River youth and man serving in the U.S. armed forces shall have the opportunity to keep in touch with affairs of Hood River County by receiving the Hood River News, H.T. Cable joined the group of residents who have donated one or more subscriptions for soldiers and sailors, by turning in a five-dollar bill, which will take care of five subscriptions. This week, one of our boys who participated in the first US. Armed invasion of North Africa reports receiving the News at his base near Casablanca, Morocco. — Hood River News
A readjustment in city milk inspection was ordered last evening by the city council, under the joint direction of Dr. Ethel Reuter as health officer, William Crawford as sanitarian, and M. Clarke Webb, representing the agricultural department of the state. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
County Agent L.W. Ternahan opened an office in White Salmon this week in order to take care of the vast amount of work in this part of the county. The office is located in the Estes building and will be open two days each week. Beside regular county agent work, it will be headquarters for the Triple A transportation committee on adjustment of gas rationing for trucks, for regulate extension calls, and for county salvage programs. —White Salmon Enterprise
1963 — 60 years ago
Mark Nichols was about 17 years old when the Wright Brothers’ flight was made at Kittyhawk, then last year he finally decided it was time for him to get a pilot’s license. He was 76 years old when he received his student’s license not long ago. Why did he decide to start flying? “Well, there really wasn’t any good reason,” said Nichols. — Hood River News
Harvey Aluminum will ask the courts to “rectify” what the company describes as an “injustice” on the part of the State Tax Commission in ordering a $13 million increase in the aluminum plant’s valuation. The commission’s order calls for and increase in the plant’s true cash value from $26,433,210 to $39,400,000. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Golf course directors of the Husum Hills course will meet tonight at 7:30 o’clock in the community room of the National Bank of Commerce to hear officials of another irrigation company supply house, Tunco Inc. of Seattle, explain details on their proposed irrigation system for the new course. —White Salmon Enterprise
1983 — 40 years ago
Bids have been open for building a major new thoroughfare at Odell, but county commissioners delayed accepting the project until land negotiations have moved further ahead. Public Works Director Tony Klein is in the process of negotiating with five property owners for the land where the new road linking Highway 282 and Chevron Drive will be located. — Hood River News
A group of local Dungeons and Dragons players fell short of their goal but still set what is thought to be a world record for marathon playing of the game during the New Year’s weekend. The team of players, headed by Wade Rogerson, quit at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, about three hours short of its goal. The goal was midnight but play ended early as the players were too tired to continue, Rogerson said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Cold weather causes many area residents to stoke up the flames in their wood fuel burners. These burners should be properly installed and checked for creosote build-up. However, one may see a burst of flame erupt from their chimney flues. Of the total fires responded to by the White Salmon Fire District between November 1981 and December 1982, approximately 33 percent were chimney fires. —White Salmon Enterprise
2003 — 20 years ago
Hood River County residents now have the opportunity to mark important dates for their own families — while helping those less fortunate. Five hundred copies of a limited-edition 2003 Community Calendar will be hot off the press on Friday and sold at Franz Hardware, Hi-School Pharmacy and Wal-Mart. The proceeds from the Hood River Police Department’s 12 most memorable local photos of 2002 will be used to support the Sunshine Division’s “Ray of Hope” program. — Hood River News
An apple or pear a day could help some Oregon schools, including The Dalles High, keep kids from dropping out. That’s the aim of School Aid, the idea of Hood River farmer John Jacobsen, owner of Mt. Hood Organic Farms. Jacobsen says it will take the support of local shoppers asking for fruit with the school bus sticker to make the program a success. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Faced with a mounting budget shortfall, the White Salmon City Council voted unanimously to add an extra one-half of one percent sales tax on sales within the city, effective Jan. 1. The additional tax will be in place through Dec. 31, 2003. —White Salmon Enterprise
