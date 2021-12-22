1921 — 100 years ago
Three new organizations will be added to the Oregon National Guard under authority received from the war department by George A. White, adjutant-general of the state. The federal authorities advised that these units have been given Oregon in recognition of the state’s action in promptly filling all quotas for 1921. Tentative allotment of localities has been made to Cottage Grove and Hood River. Both of these places have been notified to have their men ready for inspection and muster in January. — Hood River News
“Do your shopping for the Christmas dinner early,” was the advice of local butchers, when asked concerning the supply of birds for the annual holiday spread. Because of Sunday and Monday both being holidays butchers were chary about stocking up on turkeys, chickens and the meats most commonly used to grace the festive board. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Some of the deep gloom which had settled on the faces of local alien Japanese for the past week disappeared the first of this week, when they were notified that, in virtue of a federal decision, they were at liberty to draw living expenses from their bank accounts at the First National Bank, Apple Growers Association and other places which they had funds on deposit or to their accounts. These living expense allotments came at an opportune time, for many had already run out of funds, as all deposits had been frozen for a week. — Hood River News
Sale of the Paris, local women’s apparel shop, to R.E. Lance of California, was announced here today by Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Hermanek, co-owners of the firm for the last seven years. Expressing his appreciation of the loyal patronage of his customers, Hermanek declared that they will remain in The Dalles, but that their business plans are “indefinite.” “We like The Dalles too well to leave it,” he said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Cascade Locks Port Commissioners will sign 950 bonds valued at $950,000 this morning at the U.S. National Bank in Portland. Upon completion, the port will have the deeds to the property and will take control of the bridge, Russ Nichols, commission treasurer, said Wednesday. In a move designed to promote the community, the Port of Cascade Locks last Thursday bought the Bridge of the Gods for $892,500. — Hood River News
A petition filed today in Wasco County Circuit Court seeks to set aside the State Tax Commission’s order of July 31, 1961, setting the “true cash value” of the local Harvey Aluminum reduction plant at close to $44 million. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
They wished him luck when Chuck Fioretti cut his retirement cake Tuesday at the Diamond Fruit Growers board room, and the wishes had more than the usual meaning. His retirement becomes official Dec. 31, but his last day with Diamond was Dec. 15, then it was holiday and vacation time. Fioretti, born at Dee, started working at the Apple Growers Association in 1934 when he was 18. At that time, he was a seasonal employee, making boxes with a hatchet. — Hood River News
Earth movement and its effects on The Dalles Junior High School will be the subject of public forums Jan. 5, Jan. 25 and Feb. 8. Some engineering studies of the ground have been made and the report from the engineering firms indicate that the buildings will become unsafe within two years. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Pellissier Trucking Inc. recently made an offer to the Port of Klickitat to buy a 2.4 acre property at the Dallesport industrial site. In a letter of intent, Robert Pellissier stated he would like to move his family-owned interstate trucking operation to the site. Port commissioners agreed to sell the property. The port will set a $14,000 per acre minimum bid price for the parcel. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
“Ban the Box” cries echoed over downtown streets on Monday as about 20 citizens rallied outside the Hood River County Courthouse to protest a “massive” Walmart development. That gathering took place as county officials inside waited for the national chain to submit its formal building plans for an 185,000 square foot super center on about 16 acres of commercial property at the junction of Frankton and Country Club roads. — Hood River News
The proposed Union Street underpass will cost an additional $1.4 million according to the latest design estimates. Undaunted, The Dalles City council is forging ahead with the project, agreeing on Dec. 10 to pay an engineering from $587,000 to do final design drawings. — The Dalles Chronicle
White Salmon’s business district might be sporting a new look by next summer following the city council’s decision to put landscaping at the top if its county “wish list” for 2002. Councilors voted 3-1 to make landscaping of the downtown planter strips its number one priority. An irrigation system would be included. The city’s request will be forward to the Klickitat County Economic Development Authority, which distributes revenues that come into the county via the landfill at Roosevelt. — White Salmon Enterprise
