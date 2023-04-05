1923 — 100 years ago
The remarkably warm weather of last week quickly had its effect on trees and shrubs, and by last Friday, reports of apricot, cherry and pear trees bearing blossoms were verified in a walk around town. It was re-ported from The Dalles that a number of early apple trees were blooming, and that there was every sign of spring coming with such a rush that farmers do not know which job to take up first. — Hood River News
The White Salmon High School will give “Miss Cherryblossom,” a musical comedy in three acts by Dodge, in the school gymnasium, Friday evening, at 8:15 o’clock under the direction of Miss Stella Johnson. The admission price is 50 and 25 cents, the money to go to the student activity fund. — White Salmon Enterprise
FOR SALE — 40-acre chicken farm. 15 acres cleared. Small house, well, 5 chicken houses. Price $2,000. 33-acre orchard on state highway, price $2,500. 40-acre wheat farm at Glenwood, Wash. All irrigated. Price $3,000. Apply owner, E Hall, Lyle, Wash. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Heavy and continuous rainstorms during the week now nearing its end, not only caused the suspension of all orchard operations in Hood River valley, but also made travel on the Columbia River Highway hazardous, especially after dark. Many slides have occurred, but in this county they caused only brief spells of traffic suspension. All rivers and streams rose rapidly after the storms set in, but, as usual, no damage from floods is reported. — Hood River News
Archie Trenner, who worked in The Enterprise office a few years ago and is well known to White Salmon people, was in this city on Tuesday on a social call. Mr. Trenner now publishes a paper at Moses Lake, a town of 300 inhabitants a short time ago, which increased to 2000 since the starting of an army air base there. He has been doing carpentry work at the base, and runs his printing office in his spare time. — White Salmon Enterprise
W. Wray Lawrence, Wasco county agent, called attention today to the series of vegetable growers’ meetings held recently at Portland, Corvallis and Medford, at the request of the USDA war board ... to consider the need for vegetables and other foods to supply both the civilian and military forces in this state during 1943. The recommendations of all these meetings, he sated, were to increase greatly the growing of all foodstuffs this year. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Swimming pool facilities now owned by the city will be offered to the new school district through action taken Monday by the city council. Councilmen voted to offer the pool, without cost, to the school district on a permanent basis. If the school board accepts the city pool, operation and maintenance will become the responsibility of the school district. — Hood River News
One hundred and thirteen people showed up to donate blood at the Red Cross Bloodmobile last Tuesday. Heartfelt thanks are extended to the Elks Club for their thorough job in recruitment. This department was headed by Bill Manly and John Pearce, along with the various members of the telephone committee. — White Salmon Enterprise
Patrons of Petersburg school district were weighing both cost and curriculum factors today in determining their approach to the problem of educating their high school students for the coming year. More than 50 persons gathered ... to examine the alternatives — consolidation with District 12, the Dalles, or enrollment of students in grades 9 through 12 in the high school district 8 (Chenowith). — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
A final chapter is at long last being written for a story that started when the Hood River Valley High School Little Theater roof collapsed on a January afternoon in 1979. A subplot arose when school directors decided that several trusses over the stage area that had not collapsed should be replaced anyway, and the argument that decision stirred has also been resolved. Last Thursday, less than two weeks before the case was to come to trial, eight lawyers met with the judge in Portland and reached a settlement that will make a trial unnecessary. — Hood River News
The Bingen Eagles Auxiliary is bringing back the mother of the year award. Letters have been sent to all churches, organizations, and schools asking for nominations. Anyone who feels they know someone in the community who would be worthy of this award is asked to list the reasons for the nomination along with a brief history of the nominee and mail it or drop it off at the Bingen Eagles Lodge. — White Salmon Enterprise
If Martin Marietta is forced to close aluminum plants because of a proposed Bonneville Power Administration industrial rate increase of 5 percent, other plants in the Northwest will also be closed, Peggy Fadness, president of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce said at a public hearing on the increase Monday night in Portland. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
When the alert went out on Tuesday that U.S. Bank in the Heights had been robbed, it was no April Fool’s joke. Hood River law enforcement agencies scrambled to the scene after the lone male suspect fled on foot shortly after 2 p.m. and spent the next few hours searching nearby neighborhoods. But the robber who had used a demand note to gain an undisclosed amount of cash was unable to be located. — Hood River News
The Board of County Commissioners is declining to pay a bill of approximately $850 for clothing for two Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Union representatives claim that formal apparel is considered part of the uniform for detectives, who have to conduct plainclothes operations and represent KCSO in court hearings. County commissioners noted that a statute in the union contract authorizing purchases of formal clothing was agreed to after the clothing purchases. — White Salmon Enterprise
His business card reads, “Glen Pierce, R.S.” What is an R.S.? “Registered Sanitarian,” he explains. But not for long; “Registered Sanitarian’ will soon be changed to “Environmental Health Specialist,” which is also printed on his card. Neither term sheds much light on what Pierce actually does in his job as supervisor of the Environmental Health Section of the Wasco-Sherman Public Health Department. Identifying and preventing health risks is his departments primary goal. — The Dalles Chronicle
