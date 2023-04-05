1947 Forest Products Proc.Co. later Baxter, J.H. Co2

Photo taken in 1947 of what was at that time Forest Products Processing Company, later Baxter, J.H. Company. The facility is now called AmeriTies West. In 2022, an emissions control united was installed on the doors of its main processing container (retort) to monitor emissions, according to Oregon DEQ. Nuisance odor programs are ongoing.
April 1923

Chronicle ad, April 1943.

1923 — 100 years ago

The remarkably warm weather of last week quickly had its effect on trees and shrubs, and by last Friday, reports of apricot, cherry and pear trees bearing blossoms were verified in a walk around town. It was re-ported from The Dalles that a number of early apple trees were blooming, and that there was every sign of spring coming with such a rush that farmers do not know which job to take up first. — Hood River News

1963 ad

Advertisement for Chronicle Classifieds, 1963.
Lynn Mitchell 2003.JPG

Come the end of the school year, Lynn Mitchell will no longer be a teacher at Hood River Valley High School. Mitchell will leave a legacy at the high school, although he will never admit it, because he did in fact change the face of science education in Hood River. “When I arrived, there were only two branches of science,” said Mitchell. “Now there are seven. I think the wizard class has helped change that.” What Mitchell is referring to is the Advanced Chemistry class, or “Science Wizards” that he founded and ran during his tenure at the school … 