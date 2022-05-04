1922 — 100 years ago
Final plans for rebuilding on the foundation of the old Junior High School were completed this week. The new building will supply four classrooms and a principal’s office and it is proposed to utilize the old basement walls, the first floor and the heating plant, which is practically new. Two rooms and a hallway on the second floor will be separated by folding doors, which, when open, will make one large room for assemblies. The building will be erected and equipped with money obtained from insurance. — Hood River News
The state of Oregon today arrested Wasco county and fined it $25 in The Dalles police court, upon a charge of violating the state law forbidding operation of a tractor over paved streets without first removing cleats or other projections. What really happened was this: Jay Salisman, state traffic officer, arrested Mike Misen, formerly a county employee, who drove a caterpillar tractor owned by the county over the streets of The Dalles on April 23, cutting the pavement along Second and Third street considerably in places, and D.L. Cates of the city police court fined him $25 for the offense. Misen was bringing the county tractor in from near Three Mile, to the county poor farm, at the time he violated the law, Saltzman said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Residents of Hood River County who will register under the sugar rationing plan Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday of next week, May 4 to 7 inclusive, will go to their local grade schools between the hours of 4 and 6 and 7 and 8 p.m. each day, where they will answer questions put to them by a staff of teachers who are giving their services to the plan and, if they have a little sugar on hand to justify it, they will receive a ration book. If they have only a few pounds over the quantity specified, they will receive a ration book, less stamps to be torn out. But if, as is the case with many rural residents, they have a good supply on hand, they will not receive any ration book at this time. — Hood River News
Bound for Portland, about 1000 racing pigeons were released here Sunday morning, R.E. Clark, acting manager of the local railway express office reported today. It was the third set to be released in The Dalles for the American Homing Pigeon Racing club. The other two groups were released Saturday, it was learned, and they were expected to fly the direct route to Oakland. Meanwhile, Sheriff Harold W. Sexton reported this morning that he found a dead pigeon with a numbered leg band last evening about five miles west of The Dalles. It was also reported today that Sheriff J.H. Sheldrade of Hood River county found a live pigeon near Dee Monday. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
A swimming pool for the Parkdale area may someday be a reality if investigations by the Parkdale Booster Club and a five-man study committee brings fruitful results. Many big problems face community leaders even before a preliminary plan can be made. But residents here are interested and ideas are coming forth as enthusiasm builds. The tentative cost of the project was estimated at $25,000 to $75,000. — Hood River News
Petitions have been circulated in School District 52, Mosier, requesting the school board to change school time back to Pacific Standard time, according to Henry Warren and Stanley Stevens, proponents of the proposal. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Neal Creek sawmill is expected to be back in operation June 1, employing about 50 people, according to United States Fir Inc., of Carson, Wash., that bought the plant this week. Operations Manager Ray Prather said about 350 applications for work had been received at the mill this week after the firm bought the Neal Creek plant, 65-acre site, equipment and five million boar feet of fir from Champion International May 5. The mill, which had 110 employees at full capacity, has been idle since November 1980, when a dwindling home building market halted orders from the plant. — Hood River News
A Wishram landmark since the early part of this century ceased to exist last month when wrecking crews tore down the old roundhouse. It is believed the roundhouse was built around 1908 when the Wishram yard first started. It continued into operation up until the past year. None of the timbers in the old building were usable because dry rot had set in because of exposure to steam from locomotives being worked on in the building. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The passage of a $219,000 levy will help the White Salmon Valley School District to maintain its current program but downfall of approximately $45,000 will necessitate budget cuts for the 1982-1983 school year. District Superintendent Rick Melching said the cuts are necessary because of a decline in enrollment and the underfunding of education by the state. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Serious debate was laced with political humor during a forum for Hood River County Commissioner candidates Wednesday evening at Cascade Locks City Hall. Rodger Shock, who is opposing John Arens for the at-large chair position, said he and Ladd Henderson, a contender for the District 1 seat currently held by Carol York, were both competing in the “Stealth Champion Campaign.” That comment was made after Shock and Henderson each declared that they were philosophically opposed to accepting campaign contributions and placing yard signs around the community. Henderson said that he had initiated the “invisible yard sign” strategy — any lawn that wasn’t already sporting an advertisement for another candidate really held one of his. — Hood River News
Northern Wasco Parks and Recreation directors received a refresher course on the budgetary process from agency director Karl Cozad May 1. The meeting was preparation for a budget review May 16. — The Dalles Chronicle
When it comes to riding a snowboard down a steep course under race conditions, Vic Wild is as natural an athlete there is. Displaying a combination of power and finesse, the 15-year-old White Salmon native captured his first junior national snowboarding championship last month. Wild took first in the slalom portion of the U.S. Amateur Snowboarding Association Youth Men division’s alpine combined on March 19, the first day of the competition. — White Salmon Enterprise
