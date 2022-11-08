Portland jam band The Quick and Easy Boys made it out to Trout Lake Hall last Friday, beating the pouring rain, and played two high-energy sets for a lively crowd.
The band, consisting of Sean Badders on bass and vocals, Jimmy Russell on guitars and vocals, and Tyrone Hendrix on drums, performed both kicking rock songs and jangly country blues demonstrating a versatility and experience gained throughout the course of their 16-year-long run creating and performing music.
The boys have been touring Oregon following the 2021 release of their fifth full-length studio LP, Cliffs of the Scarlet Imperius, which features disco grooves and tasteful synth work on tracks such as “Düsseldorf,” as well as harder, more aggressive guitar riffs, as featured on “I Wanna Be.”
Though they don’t need a reason to party, they took time out of the set to tell the crowd just why they were celebrating that night: Hendrix had just become a grandfather that week. Bringing the drummer out from behind his set, Russell and Badders gifted him an engraved cane for the occasion.
The Boys will be back in the Gorge soon enough with a show scheduled for Nov. 18 at the SkyWay Bar & Grill in Mt. Hood.
Cliffs of the Scarlet Imperius is available on all streaming platforms.
Commented