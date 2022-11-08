Portland jam band The Quick and Easy Boys made it out to Trout Lake Hall last Friday, beating the pouring rain, and played two high-energy sets for a lively crowd.

The band, consisting of Sean Badders on bass and vocals, Jimmy Russell on guitars and vocals, and Tyrone Hendrix on drums, performed both kicking rock songs and jangly country blues demonstrating a versatility and experience gained throughout the course of their 16-year-long run creating and performing music.