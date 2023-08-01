City Council

There remains something regal about the Lyon folk. Down through the generations this Warhaven family has cast an aristocratic air about them, some aura at levels casual, aloof, and deeply personal. This family was, after all, Scottish and noble, with Clan Lyon roots back before the 14th Century, to the ancestral home of Glamis Castle in Angus, home of the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne.

While this branch of the Lyon blood has been in America for close to 400 years, a dignified culture remains about them. Yet for their neighbors throughout the years, this was neither here nor there, for this is the American West, where titles and blue blood don’t count for much. We value pedigrees more in horses, hunting dogs and tomatoes.