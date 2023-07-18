B4 City Council serial WITH MAP and TEXT BOX.jpg

At Wally’s Filling Station Tootie McDaniels scanned the scene as Gene O. approached.

“Ahhh, sorry Ms. McD! You’re lookin for the younguns again. Steve gave them the morning off. With your honoring them as star pups, he decided to dish out some ‘preciation too and tasked ‘em with creating a new uniform for us all. They’ll be back after lunch.”