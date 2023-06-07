CGN Warhaven
Art by Peggy Olson

The year was 1866. The two men, who would become Warhaven founding fathers and principals of the Lyon Chapman Bat and Casket Company, stood together above the mighty muddy Ohio River, moving high and swiftly toward its confluence with the Mississippi, chatted about the future, purposefully neglecting their emotional and physical wounds inflicted upon them from the recently ceased Civil War. They stand on a bluff in Switzerland County, Indiana, a place their families have called home for several generations. They both are veterans of the Battle of Gettysburg, and the dark froth of memories flow past them as the pale brown waters of la belle riviere.

Andrew sighs, tugging at his thick beard. “The East is now tainted carnage. We could start anew out West, where the waters run clear, where the creeks and runs and branches have not flowed with the blood of men. Shall we commence the search, Ebenezer?”

The City Council serial by Jim Tindall

Warhaven’s founding fathers (and friends), Andrew Chapman and Ebenezer Lyon.