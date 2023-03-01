CGN Warhaven
Art by Peggy Olson

Becky Ansbach has her hands full. Farming is a 24/7/365 kind of a vocation. Even with her hired hand, industrious Guatemalan Juan Morales, and with the tutelage and labor of her father, the earth and sky command lots of attention. There are the grapes that required a keen eye, for it was about ice wine time, and now that the farm was growing hemp for the CBD market, regulations increased.

Becky is grateful her parents had required her to read every night after dinner. She remains a strong reader, and farmers must weigh a lot of the printed word in their lives. There was the millet and the sweet potatoes, all the greens, the fig trees, all of these required specialized strategies, unique skill sets. The hay she knew, and when she felt challenged with harvesting, she would wander in her mind and drive the swather or the baler in perfect weather, working on her farmer’s tan.