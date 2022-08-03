Sheila Black Petrovich sat at the picnic table in the backyard, listening to neighbors chatting. She had heard the story now being told a week before about the long walk to the outhouse and it had been a mile. Now, probably several times retold, it was miles.

As with some anglers, the eight-inch trout miraculously grows to 14 inches! This exaggerated storytelling had always been a joy for her, the wonderful fluidity of truth, joyously stretching facts that harms no one. The giddiness for Sheila, steeped in sentimentality, was nurtured in the Adirondack “cabin” of her forebears, the Blacks, old-monied Eastern seaboard investors of astute vision. They loved to lie! In their congenial storytelling colors became more vibrant, thousands became millions, mere comeliness of maidens became the deadly magnetic allure of killer sirens. Hyperbole, like loaves and fishes, fed them all. Tall tales were jewels of the imagination to bestow upon loved ones, cherished forever. Belly laughs and tears abounded.