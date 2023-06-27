Thank you to all who attended the Garden Gathering on Saturday, June 17. This educational event was offered as a community service by OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardener volunteers.
Community members were invited to visit the Master Gardeners’ four educational gardens located throughout Hood River County, including the Water Wise Garden at the Hood River County Library, the Learning Garden on the OSU Hood River County Extension grounds, the FISH Food Bank Garden behind the Spirit of Grace Church, and the Parkdale Memorial Garden at the intersection of Dee Highway and Baseline Road.
Those who attended the Garden Gathering learned about landscape plants that require less water, the importance of bees and how to protect them, worm composting to enhance soil quality and productivity, proper planting techniques, and much more.
I’d also like to thank the Central Gorge Master Gardener volunteers who gave their time and talents to this event. This is an enthusiastic group of highly trained local gardeners who are dedicated to offering education and outreach to our Central Gorge community. If you missed the event on Saturday, I encourage you to tour each of these gardens at your convenience and reach out with any questions or comments. We hope that the gardens will provide knowledge and inspiration for all.
Megan Wickersham is the Master Gardener Outreach program coordinator for OSU Hood River County Extension.
Commented