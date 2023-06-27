Megan Wickersham

Thank you to all who attended the Garden Gathering on Saturday, June 17. This educational event was offered as a community service by OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardener volunteers.

Community members were invited to visit the Master Gardeners’ four educational gardens located throughout Hood River County, including the Water Wise Garden at the Hood River County Library, the Learning Garden on the OSU Hood River County Extension grounds, the FISH Food Bank Garden behind the Spirit of Grace Church, and the Parkdale Memorial Garden at the intersection of Dee Highway and Baseline Road.