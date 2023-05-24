Carson Art Garage

Metal artist Steve Kowats, above, at his Carson Art Garage studio.

 Laurel Brown photo

For local artist and gallery owner Steve Kowats, the Gorge has introduced him to an inspiring community filled with artistic depth, one that he is honored to be a part of.

Kowats moved from Portland to Hood River about 12 years ago and more recently purchased an old auto garage in Carson in 2019 to use as a studio space. After remodeling the interior of the garage, Kowats officially opened the Carson Art Garage in December 2022 and is excited to share his personally curated gallery with locals and visitors alike.

Carson Art Garage

Kowats constructs a copper rose inside his Carson studio.
Carson Art Garage

The intricate base of his “Raven Totem” piece. Pieces such as this can take more than 300 hours to complete.
Carson Art Garage

Detail of “Raven Totem.”
Carson Art Garage

Artist Steve Kowats is creating a raven statue in memory of his late friend Bill Ernst.