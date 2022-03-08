St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Day concert returns to live format after 2020’s COVID cancellation and 2021’s online concert.
The music unfolds at St. Peter’s Landmark Thursday, March 17 starting at 7 p.m.
This is the 24th installment of the popular event that began with the Landmark’s centennial in 1998, according to a press release. Cascade Singers community choir, soloists, ensembles, and the “Almost-All-Irish-Almost-All-Brass Band” will present Irish art songs, Tin Pan Alley Irish tunes, traditional favorites and sing-alongs.
Admission is a free-will offering to benefit St. Peter’s Landmark, located at Third and Lincoln streets in The Dalles.
