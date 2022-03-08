St. Peter's Landmark

The Cascade Singers invite choristers, soloists, instrumentalists, dancers, readers, bagpipe players and all other Hibernophiles to join them as they get ready for the annual St. Patrick’s celebration at St. Peter’s Landmark in downtown The Dalles on Thursday, March 17.

 File photo/The Dalles Chronicle

St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Day concert returns to live format after 2020’s COVID cancellation and 2021’s online concert.

The music unfolds at St. Peter’s Landmark Thursday, March 17 starting at 7 p.m.

This is the 24th installment of the popular event that began with the Landmark’s centennial in 1998, according to a press release. Cascade Singers community choir, soloists, ensembles, and the “Almost-All-Irish-Almost-All-Brass Band” will present Irish art songs, Tin Pan Alley Irish tunes, traditional favorites and sing-alongs.

Admission is a free-will offering to benefit St. Peter’s Landmark, located at Third and Lincoln streets in The Dalles.