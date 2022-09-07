gary terry artist.jpg

Gorge contemporary abstract artist Gary Terry stands in front of one of his pieces. 

 

 Contributed photo

Skamania County’s Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum (CGICM) will showcase Gorge contemporary abstract artist Gary Terry in the exhibit “Unfiltered Expressions” starting Sept. 9 and going through November.

Terry, originally from Klamath Falls, has been an artist most of his life. At a young age, he was inspired by artists such as Charles Russel, Jackson Pollock and Helen Frankenthaler. By the time he was a student in Corvallis High School, he was already selling his art. After graduation, he would attend both the Colorado Institute of Art and Southern Oregon University, where he would study fine art.



Another of Terry’s pieces, titled “Keep Fighting to Move Forward.”


One of Gary Terry’s pieces, titled “Sweet Dreams.” 