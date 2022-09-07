Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Skamania County’s Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum (CGICM) will showcase Gorge contemporary abstract artist Gary Terry in the exhibit “Unfiltered Expressions” starting Sept. 9 and going through November.
Terry, originally from Klamath Falls, has been an artist most of his life. At a young age, he was inspired by artists such as Charles Russel, Jackson Pollock and Helen Frankenthaler. By the time he was a student in Corvallis High School, he was already selling his art. After graduation, he would attend both the Colorado Institute of Art and Southern Oregon University, where he would study fine art.
Terry settled in the Gorge in 1999, where he immediately found inspiration for his art in the rugged beauty of the Columbia Gorge.
“I have a fantastic view out my window of the Columbia River, and lots of things start there,” Terry said. “Lights and color, it’s a jumping off point, and the painting grows and takes its own direction.”
Rather than canvas, Terry uses hardboard as his painting surface. He enjoys the coarseness, he said, and the way it shows off textures.
He also uses natural resources in his art, often sand and organic local grasses, as well as recycled paints.
Terry’s exhibit, as well as the artist himself, will be at CGICM from on Friday, Sept. 9 for the free open house “The Perfect Pairing: Art, Wine and History Soiree.” The event will have complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drinks available for purchase.
Also featured at the open house will be local wines from Lyle vineyard and winery Domaine Pouillon, founded by Alexis and Juliet Pouillion in 2005.
“The Perfect Pairing” open house will take place from 6-8 p.m. CGICM is located at 990 S.W. Rock Creek Drive in Stevenson. CGICM is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
