Danny Seraphine, co-founding member of the classic band Chicago brings his “Take Me Back to Chicago Tour” to Hood River Saturday, May 7, at the Hood River Middle School auditorium. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at TicketTomato.com (reserved seating).
The show is a benefit for the Hood River County Education Foundation, which is sponsoring the show featuring Danny Seraphine, Jeff Coffey and their all-star band CTA.
In 1967, seven Chicago musicians, including co-founder Seraphine, formed a group with one dream: To integrate the musical diversity from their beloved city into a new sound — a rock n’ roll band with horns.
The dream turned into record sales topping the 10 million mark, including 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive number one albums, 11 number one singles and five gold singles. Twenty-five of their 34 albums have been certified platinum. The band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards.
The band was originally called the Big Thing’s and in 1968 renamed itself as Chicago Transit Authority in honor of the bus line in Chicago that some of the members rode. The name Chicago Transit Authority was too long for theater marquees, so they shortened its name to Chicago in its first year as a national act.
The original band members, including Seraphine, were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
Coffey performed with Chicago for three years as bass player and lead vocalist. He is a songwriter and recording artist, producing four albums of his own.
Business sponsors include Papa Murphy’s, Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, Ray Schultens Motors, Mt. Hood Meadows, Stave & Stone, Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda, Mann Mortgage, Heights Family Dental, Sing Media Print It!, Wenaha Group, Mansur Financial and the Hood River Lions.
The Hood River County Education Foundation also announced Pink Martini will perform at the auditorium in Hood River in April 2023.
