Live theater returns to The Dalles the third weekend in May as the Serious Theater pod of actors presents “The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show” by Patrick Greene and Jason Pizzarello, produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com).
Performances are Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m.
A tap at a chamber door and the beat of a hideous heart evoke the very best and creepiest of Edgar Allan Poe. So when Poe sets out to keep his stories alive from beyond the grave, an otherworldly radio studio proves just the thing. Wandering spirits gather to play the roles in Poe’s most classic works: The Cask of the Amontillado, The Fall of the House of Usher, The Raven, and The Telltale Heart. But the grim master of the macabre is a little new to radio. What’s all this about commercials? And why is a skeptical cemetery cat sticking around for all these stories?
Local actors Linda Pyles, Amy Jo Harley, Janelle Child, Lydonna Marks, Nan Brown, Sue Matney and Kelly Brown bring these stories back to life, featuring live music and sound effects. Director Garry Estep will open the show with some chillingly haunting organ music.
As always, admission to Serious Theater productions is by donation. There is limited safe seating available in the Zion Lutheran Church sanctuary for these shows, and masks are required. Reservations may be made by calling 541-296-9146. Zion Lutheran in The Dalles is located at 101 W. 10th St. (corner of 10th and Union).
