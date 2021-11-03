If dogs had Facebook, just what would they post?
Serious Theater provides a possible answer to this pressing question in their upcoming production of CJ Johnson’s play “The Dog Logs.”
“From a tough Rottweiler with neighbor problems to an aging mongrel who discovers love late in life, this collection of hilarious and heartbreaking monologues examines the lives of dogs from every breed, age, and situation,” said a Serious Theater press release. “Telling stories of friendship, romance, and revenge, ‘The Dog Logs’ is a refreshing take on canine life that is touching and surprisingly human.”
Premiering in Australia at La Mama Theater in Melbourne, Australia, in 2001, and selling out at The Corner Office Theater in New York City in 2015, this play for mature audiences has received rave reviews including the Sydney Morning Herald, who said, “Has audiences howling with laughter.”
Said Director Susan Matney, “After reading through the script, I thought, ‘Wow, a dog’s life is pretty much parallel to humans,’ in many ways.”
Featuring actors Janelle Child, Amy Jo Harley, and Garry Estep, the Serious Theater production is Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Sawyer Hall Theater, located in Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles at the corner of 10th and Union Streets.
This play is for mature audiences. As Serious Theater Artistic Director Garry Estep puts it, “We like to do a variety of genres for all ages each year, including occasional naughty material that mature audiences would enjoy.”
This production produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com) is free to the public; Serious Theater does accept donations at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain.
