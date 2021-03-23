Sense of Place Lectures, a program of Mt. Adams Institute, has announced a Request for Proposals for its 12th season, which will run during the fall/winter, 2021-2022.
The program connects people through place and storytelling, using the Columbia River Gorge as its common ground. Presentations run 45-60 minutes on topics that relate to the cultural, natural, or political history of the Columbia River Gorge. Selections will be made by a volunteer committee led by Sarah Fox, Sense of Place host and curator, the podcast partner to Sense of Place.
Sense of Place, Season 12 is expected to return to a live, in-person event in Hood River. Should pandemic restrictions prohibit this, presentations will be made via Zoom webinar.
Sense of Place lectures occur between October and April and have historically attracted 1,000 people annually, with speakers regularly presenting to sold-out audiences. For more than a decade, historians, authors, scientists, tribal members, and local experts have presented on a variety of topics including Gorge wildlife, Black pioneers on the Oregon Trail, a geologic history of the Gorge, the evolution of Gorge breweries, Hanford’s nuclear legacy and Native American first foods. An archive of stories can be found at mtadamsinstitute.org/sop-archives.
For more information or to respond to the Request for Proposals, please go to mtadamsinstitute.org/sense-of-place or email sop@mtadamsinstitute.org.
Sense of Place is a program of Mt. Adams Institute, whose mission is to strengthen the connection between people and the natural world through education, service learning, career development, and research.
