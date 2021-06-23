Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest work, “Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo,” to the Rockford Grange Hall, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River, on Sunday, June 27. The show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket information is available at www.eventbrite.com/e/152270427949.
“After a year of confinement and self-reflection, Savannah has created ‘Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo,’” reads a press release. The program “celebrates rebirth and new beginnings,” and features traditional Flamenco musical forms as well as contemporary themes. The event is part of a West Coast tour. Fuentes will be joined by singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. All safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and tour dates, visit www.savannahf.com.
About Savannah Fuentes
Savannah Fuentes, Flamenco dancer and producer, presents “… real Flamenco, straight and stunning,” (Regina Hackett, Seattle Post Intelligencer). She has independently produced and danced in more than 300 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish Flamenco artists, including Carlos de Jacoba, Saray Munoz, and Jesus Montoya. Fuentes was born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry. She considers Flamenco a lifelong study, an artistic journey she began in her late teens that continues to this day.
About Diego Amador Jr.
Diego Amador Jr., a Flamenco singer and guitarist, was born in Seville into a family considered “Flamenco royalty,” said a press release. His father is the celebrated Flamenco pianist Diego Amador and his uncles Rafael and Raimundo Amador were the founders of the popular Flamenco band “Pata Negra.” Known in Flamenco circles as a percussionist, Amador Jr. is also an accomplished Flamenco percussionist, and pianist as well. He released his first album as a singer/songwriter, “Presente en el Tiempo,” on June 20.
