Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, will vote to impeach President Donald Trump today.
In a statement made on the House floor, Herrera Beutler voiced support for the impeachment resolution against Trump.
“I rise today to stand against our enemy. And to clarify our enemy isn’t the president, or the president-elect. Fear is our enemy," Herrera Beutler said.
“My vote to impeach our sitting president is not a fear based decision. I am not choosing a side, I’m choosing truth. It’s the only way to defeat fear,” Herrera Beutler said.
Herrera Beutler became the fifth House Republican to announce support of the measure Tuesday night.
The impeachment vote is set to be conducted Tues. Jan 13.
Commented