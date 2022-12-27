Are you looking for a cool, fun and refreshing way to start the New Year? The Central Klickitat County Parks & Recreation District and Washington State Parks has the answer for you!
The 17th Annual Polar Plunge at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day at Maryhill State Park may be just the thing.
This annual tradition is a fundraiser for the Central Klickitat County Parks & Recreation District. A $15 suggested donation is welcome for participation or for sponsorship.
If you don’t want to plunge, you can also donate to have someone else plunge, or just come and watch the fun and fast event.
Whatever you do, don’t be late — the Polar Plunge starts at 10 a.m. and ends a few seconds later.
“We are happy to report that Jan. 1 is a free admission day to all Washington State Parks, so you won’t have to use your discover pass nor pay admission to the park,” said a press release.
