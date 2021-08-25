Aug. 2-5, Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, was the site for a regional middle school and high school camp for Disciples Churches in Oregon. The youth completed two service projects during camp, said Rev. Alicia Speidel, Valley Christian: With FISH Food Bank and Hood River Shelter Services. Campers also took part in hiking, paddle boarding and kayaking activities, as well as at the church.