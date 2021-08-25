Aug. 2-5, Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, was the site for a regional middle school and high school camp for Disciples Churches in Oregon. The youth completed two service projects during camp, said Rev. Alicia Speidel, Valley Christian: With FISH Food Bank and Hood River Shelter Services. Campers also took part in hiking, paddle boarding and kayaking activities, as well as at the church.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let's keep the Gorge going strong!
