Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Annie (Tenley Taylor), at center stage, celebrates her adoption Christmas with her fellow orphans and her adopted family. More photos online and B14. Additional performances are next weekend, 7 p.m. June 25 and 2 p.m. June 27.
The performance of Annie Jr. filled The Dalles Civic Auditorium theater with sound and laughter over the weekend for the first time since the first performance of the play, scheduled for March of 2020, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional performances are next weekend, 7 p.m. June 25 and 2 p.m. June 27.
Performers include Olivia Crowe, Mercy and Holly Ott, Megan Darr, Asher Goodrich, Brianna Palmer, Molly Careter, Riley Stocks, Eleanor Vining, Arwen Dorzab, Tenley Taylor, Jordis Smith, Rafael Gonzalez, Taelyn Taylor, Lincoln Ott, Anna Lavigne, Jaden Smith, Olivia Prado, Titus Taylor, Rhlie Van Matre, Raegen Van Matre, Halle Kennedy, Alexis Corfton, Serene Gooch, Zoe Lavigne, Zuri Pereira, Addyson Huskey, Jarrett Thompson, Eli Beachamp and Piper Murders.
Supporting the production are Gail Farris, Nancy Moon, Jenny Jenkins, Robin Ott, Susan Valle, Jordan Zachariasen, Hilary Prado and Skot Barker.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards.
Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Commented