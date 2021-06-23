Annie Jr.

Annie (Tenley Taylor), at center stage, celebrates her adoption Christmas with her fellow orphans and her adopted family. More photos online and B14. Additional performances are next weekend, 7 p.m. June 25 and 2 p.m. June 27.

The performance of Annie Jr. filled The Dalles Civic Auditorium theater with sound and laughter over the weekend for the first time since the first performance of the play, scheduled for March of 2020, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional performances are next weekend, 7 p.m. June 25 and 2 p.m. June 27.

Annie JR_FRG9583.jpg

Live theater returned to The Dalles over the weekend with performance of Annie Jr., presented by The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s Civic Kids Spring production. 

Performers include Olivia Crowe, Mercy and Holly Ott, Megan Darr, Asher Goodrich, Brianna Palmer, Molly Careter, Riley Stocks, Eleanor Vining, Arwen Dorzab, Tenley Taylor, Jordis Smith, Rafael Gonzalez, Taelyn Taylor, Lincoln Ott, Anna Lavigne, Jaden Smith, Olivia Prado, Titus Taylor, Rhlie Van Matre, Raegen Van Matre, Halle Kennedy, Alexis Corfton, Serene Gooch, Zoe Lavigne, Zuri Pereira, Addyson Huskey, Jarrett Thompson, Eli Beachamp and Piper Murders.

Supporting the production are Gail Farris, Nancy Moon, Jenny Jenkins, Robin Ott, Susan Valle, Jordan Zachariasen, Hilary Prado and Skot Barker.

Photos courtesy Flora Gibson

Annie JR_FRG9613.jpg

Live theater returned to The Dalles over the weekend with performance of Annie Jr., presented by The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s Civic Kids Spring production. 
Annie JR_FRG9628.jpg

Live theater returned to The Dalles over the weekend with performance of Annie Jr., presented by The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s Civic Kids Spring production. 
Annie JR_FRG9646.jpg

Live theater returned to The Dalles over the weekend with performance of Annie Jr., presented by The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s Civic Kids Spring production. 
Annie JR_FRG9713.jpg

Live theater returned to The Dalles over the weekend with performance of Annie Jr., presented by The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s Civic Kids Spring production. 