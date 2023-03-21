Multnomah Falls in the rain

PEOPLE GATHER to take photos from the bridge in front of Multnomah Falls near Bridal Veil.

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file

Timed use permits will focus on the Multnomah Falls parking lot and not the Waterfall Corridor for summer 2023 in the Columbia River Gorge.

From Friday, May 26 through Monday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a timed-use permit will be required for each personal vehicle accessing Multnomah Falls from Interstate 84 Exit 31, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).