Oregon Cultural Trust and Columbia Center for the Arts have teamed up with Teatro Milagro to present the free online theatre production, “Blast Off!” from Dec. 5-31.
“Blast Off!” is the newest bilingual tale geared towards elementary and middle school students and their families. Written by Maya Malan-Gonzalez, the play is about Valentina, who is inspired by the first Latina astronaut, Ellen Ochoa.
When friends and family don’t support her dreams, Valentina finds confidence and inspiration in her new imaginary friend, Ellen Ochoa. Fittingly, for this tale of space explorers, CCA is pioneering a new art form that is not a live play, and not a film, but somewhere in between. Just like a comic book come to life, “Blast Off!” is fun for the whole family to enjoy at home.
All performances are free to the public. To see “Blast Off!” go to columbiaarts.org and reserve access to the on-line performance to watch whenever you like.
CCA and Teatro Milagro will host a special opening performance on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Actors from the play will join viewers live after the show to talk about the play and answer questions.
Thanks to a partnership with Arts in Education of the Gorge, sixth through eighth graders in Wy’east Middle School after school program will watch the performance, followed by live stream education instruction provided by Milagro Theatre.
For bilingual family viewing, go to columbiaarts.org and access a link to see the show available Dec. 5 -31.
•••
Oregon Cultural Trust is a cultural promotion and preservation organization in the U.S. state of Oregon. It provides grants and funding to arts, humanities, and heritage organizations to stabilize and expand.
— Wikipedia
