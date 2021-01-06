Columbia Center for the Arts presents in its lobby, “Consciousness, Contemporary Printmaking in Oaxaca — Honoring the History of Printmaking for Social Justice and Change,” an international exhibition curated by local artist and teacher Abigail Merickel. The exhibit is open to the public Jan. 8-30, Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center.
This exhibition showcases the original artwork of 27 artists from Oaxaca, Mexico, South Africa, Chile, Canada, and the U.S., who create together at the renowned Rufino Tamayo Studio in Oaxaca, Mexico. The overall theme of “Consciousness” evokes themes of freedom, social justice, immigration, identity and place, the environment and what it means to be Oaxacan, said a press release. The show includes writings by the artists describing their work in both Spanish and English. A bilingual art catalogue including essays is also available.
From Jan. 2-9, CCA will have New Year’s sale featuring 25 percent off all gallery and retail item.
The main gallery will be closed Jan. 10-28, but the lobby exhibition space will remain open.
For details about the show and to see the artwork for sale online, visit columbiaarts.org.
Commented