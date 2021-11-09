HOOD RIVER — Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) presents “Don’t Quit Your Day Job”, a gallery exhibit showing the art and stories of artists with day jobs and day to day responsibilities that provide the resources needed to survive — food, shelter, healthcare, transportation.
The exhibition opened Nov. 5 and will run through Nov. 27. The gallery will also host an auction and sale to benefit CCA from Nov. 5 to Dec. 17.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“We hope to present an immersive experience of what it means to make art when art sales are not the artist’s sole source of income,” said Show Curator and CCA Board Member Genevieve Scholl. “What does it mean to be an artist who is also a worker? How does a worker find ways to develop their art while also keeping food on the table and a roof over their head? It’s a kind of a split existence that can often be quite painful, but sometimes a source of energy behind an artist’s work.”
This show includes works from artists Ami Beaver, Amy Proffit, Ashley Nelson, Audrey Mae, Cheryl Quintana, Don Bailey, Heather Tomlinson, Gigi Cooper, Kelly Rudisill, Kristie Strasen, Laura Wise, Lizzie Keenan, Michelle Liccardo, Mike Ruff, Rachael Erickson, Sandra Miller, Sanjana Sachdeva, Sue Allen and Scott Stephenson.
Art enthusiasts are also encouraged to visit offsite exhibitions with partnering artists. Nancy Houfek Brown will exhibit at the Sotheby’s office on Third Street, and artists Cindy Ives and Sally Bills Baileyat will show works at Cathedral Ridge Winery. The offsite exhibits will run through the month of December.
For more information about the show and Columbia Center for the Arts, please visit the CCA website at columbiaarts.org.
COVID-19 protocol
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, CCA requires all visitors to wear masks, and requests that visitors maintain 6-feet social distance. CCA provides free masks and hand sanitizer at the entrance door. Thank you for your understanding and continuing support for the arts.
Commented