The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Northwest Cherry Festival in its traditional format. This year’s theme is “I Spy The Dalles!”
The 41st annual Northwest Cherry Festival will be three days of family fun throughout The Dalles April 22–24, said a chamber press release. Visitors and residents can enjoy a carnival by Rainier Amusements, the Gorge’s largest parade, a classic car show, Cherry Idol, Community Fair, Little Royals, Cherry Trail, Pie Eating Contest and more, said the press release.
Applications for the parade, sponsorship, vendor market, Little Royals, and more will be available online at NorthwestCherryFestival.com. Paper applications are also available at The Dalles Chamber office, 404 W. Second St. “The Dalles Chamber can’t wait to celebrate, and hope that area businesses or organizations can join the fun,” said the press release.
For more information, visit NorthwestCherryFestival.com or call The Dalles Chamber at 541-296-2231.
The festival is a longtime favorite among locals and visitors, set in the Columbia River Gorge and showcasing The Dalles’ deep agricultural heritage and Western roots, said the press release.
