CL hosts free ‘Cemetery Tales’ screening
Cascade Locks Historical Museum will host an in-person screening of the History Museum of Hood River County’s 2021 Cemetery Tales in the Marine Park Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12. This event is free and open to the public. Face coverings are required at this event.
Cemetery Tales is an annual event in which local actors bring stories of the past to life. The 2021 lineup features the stories of Arline Moore, Ray Sato, Hattie Redmond, Cap McCan, Jose and Maria Castilla, The Coe Family, and Reuben Crawford. The film runs for 76 minutes. Director Joe Garoutte will be available for questions and answers after the screening.
This free screening is sponsored by Ron Cohen and Christie Smith. Donations collected at the screening will be split between Cascade Locks Historical Museum and The History Museum of Hood River County.
More at cascadelocksmuseum.org.
Volunteers needed for TD Community Thanksgiving
Volunteers are needed to help with The Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, on Thursday, Nov. 2, as follows: Set up and kitchen crew, 8 a.m. to noon; serving and delivery, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and clean up, 2-4 p.m. Call to verify time slots and need at 541-296-6417.
All orders will be to go or delivered again this year as there will be no indoor dining. To pick up a meal or get it delivered, call and place an order, again at the number above, or wait outside in the drive-thru line at St. Mary’s Academy from noon to 3 p.m. Volunteers will hand out prepared meals.
Donations can be mailed to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1970 The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
‘Fall Prevention’ webinar
CAPECO’s Area Agency on Aging and Providence Health & Services are partnering to offer a free fall prevention webinar on Monday, Dec. 6 from 1-3 p.m. During the webinar, Providence experts will offer a free educational webinar on how to reduce your risk of falling. Learn how medications, footwear, and home environment can keep you safe and on your feet. The webinar is free and open to all. Participants can register by phone at 541-506-3512 or by email at Information@capeco-works.org.
Commented