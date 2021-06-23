Hood River County Fair July 21-24
Yes, there will be a full Hood River County Fair this year, said Fair Manager Clara Rice. Dates for this year’s fair are July 21-24. Rice said that the fair will be bigger and better than ever, with carnival rides from Davis Shows Northwest and Saturday headliner Carly Pearce. Exhibit entry information can be found at www.hoodriverfairgrounds.com/p/getconnected/open-class-list — bring your exhibit to the fairgrounds during the entry day — and general information and updates at www.hoodriverfairgrounds.com.
Hood River summer reading program
The Hood River County Library District kicked off its annual Summer Reading Program June 15. This year’s program can all be done online or patrons can visit the library for a paper form to track their Summer Reading program.
The program is for all ages from birth to adult. Read a book, listen to an audiobook, or complete an activity to participate. Patrons can read or listen to anything they wish including graphic novels and magazines. Visit hoodriverlibrary.org/summer-reading for details and to sign-up. The program runs through Aug. 14.
The full event calendar can be viewed at www.hoodriverlibrary.org/events.
Newspaper to publish foreclosure list
THE DALLES — The Columbia Gorge News was named by the board of commissioners as the newspaper of record for the publication of the 2020 Wasco County annual foreclosure list.
Subdivision lots platted
THE DALLES — Four riverfront lots are among 16 lots approved by the Wasco County Board of Commission Wednesday for a new phase of the Lone Pine Village subdivision east of The Dalles just west of The Dalles Bridge over the Columbia River.
The new lots are the second phase of a three-phase development of the subdivision. Development of the property has been underway for more than 10 years.
Also approved was the second and final phase of Park Place, located west of Sorosis Park off scenic drive in the area of 20th Street and Radio Way. The second phase includes 20 additional residents lots. The first phase of 13 lots have mostly been built.
USFS contracts with Wasco County for law enforcement
The United States Forest Service entered a patrol agreement with the Wasco County Sherrif’s office that allows them to patrol Mount Hood National Forest roads and lands within Wasco County. The annual intergovernmental agreement saw a $10,000 increase in payment to the county, for a total of approximately $28,000. “That’s a good thing,” Sheriff Lane Magill said. “We are expecting a very busy year (in the forest) this summer.” Otherwise, it is the same agreement entered into in prior years, he said.
