Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater will be open to the public for two upcoming events. The first happens Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., with a Performing Arts Showcase concert by music students, directed by Music Director Dan Kenealy. The concert will run approximately one hour without intermission. Audience members are required to mask and socially distance while attending. There is a suggested $5 per adult donation, with cash and card options.
Dec. 1-2 is the Student Directed One Act Festival, also starting at 7 p.m., featuring students longtime theater teacher Rachel Harry’s classes and showcasing three plays and one film. Student directors are Fiona Larsen-Tesky, Tiffany Bertadillo, Madisyn Quary, and Abigail Rankin. There is no charge, but donations will be gladly accepted.
Commented