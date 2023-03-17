“Mr. Tambourine Man” a new one-man stage show covering highlights of folk singer Bob Dylan’s catalog is coming to The Dalles Public Library.
“The songs of Bob Dylan are the stuff of music legend,” said a press release. “Now, these incredible songs are featured in a new, one-man stage show, starring folk music artist Paul Stierle, called ‘Mr. Tambourine Man.’”
Paul Stierle presents a powerful one-man concert, playing, singing and interpreting the songs of Bob Dylan in his own soulful, heartfelt vocal style, said a press release
Stierle was the lead singer and songwriter for the world-famous “New Christy Minstrels” for almost a decade in the 1980’s. In folk and popular music circles, he is best known for his song “Mandolin Man,” the press release said.
This new production is not an imitator show, the press release warned. Stierle does not dress up as Dylan nor does he attempt to imitate the unique Dylan voice. “You will be mesmerized by the caliber of his live performance,” the press release said.
The free show will be held at The Dalles Public Library 6 p.m., March 23 and listen as Paul Stierle interprets the music of Bob Dylan.
