Santa's mailbox

Peri May, 6, leaves her letter for Santa at Second and Oak Street in Hood River. 

 Photo courtesy of Ashley May

Peri May, 6, leaves her letter for Santa at Second and Oak Street in Hood River. Hood River Chamber has teamed up with the North Pole for the fifth year, but this is the first time Chamber has kept a box at Overlook Memorial Park as part of its Hood River Holidays celebration. “It is a little nugget of joy we thought up to give the kids a place to drop their letters,” said Peri’s mom, Chamber director Ashley Huckaby May. The mailbox stands with a Hanukkah menorah next to the holiday tree. “It used to be a red cardboard mailbox that we only put our during the parade and tree lighting. This year we thought the mailbox needed to stick around, given the pandemic restrictions.” May said it has the feeling of a new tradition. (Parents should make a record of their kids’ letters, just in case Santa needs to double-check.) 

