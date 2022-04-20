Starting in May, Klickitat County Senior Services is resuming congregate lunches. In Lyle, Senior Lunch will be held Tuesdays beginning May 3 at the Lyle Lions Community Center. The meals will be served every Tuesday; doors open at 8 a.m., with lunch served at noon. There is a suggested donation for seniors 60 and over of $3.50 and $6.50 for all others. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Other Klickitat Country Senior Services meal sites are as follows: Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Goldendale Senior Center; Mondays and Wednesdays at the Pioneer Center in White Salmon; first and third Tuesday at the Bickleton Grange; the second Thursday (at 5:30 p.m.) at the Trout Lake School; and the third Thursday in Klickitat at the Klickitat Community Center.
•••
Lyle School District is enrolling students for the 2022-2023 school year. All grade levels are welcome to register now through June 3; come to the school office on the upper level of Lyle School, 625 Keasey Ave., Lyle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Early enrollment is encouraged to beat the fall rush. “By registering now, you will give us time to pre-plan what our classroom space will look like and hire any staff needed to serve our students,” said Deb Stenberg, communications director/executive assistant to the superintendent, in a family communication.
Registration will reopen Aug. 15. For more information, call 509-365-2211, ext. 120, or email support@lyleschools.org.
•••
Last Wednesday, April 13, the Lyle School District learned that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required for Washington State public school students this coming fall, said Ann Varkados, superintendent. Immunization requirements will remain the same as in past school years.
“The Washington State Board of Health, which determines immunization requirements for students in K–12 public schools, organized a Technical Advisory Group to consider the issue,” she said in a family communication. “The group was made up of doctors, public health officials, school partners, and other community members. In late February, the group concluded their work and recommended to the State Board of Health that the vaccine not be required. In today’s State Board of Health meeting, the group’s recommendation was reviewed and the board agreed with the recommendation.”
There is no change to Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation requiring school employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
•••
The Easter Bunny got an early start this month, visiting Lyle School during recesses on April 9. The event was sponsored by the Lyle Lions Club, spearheaded by Barb Mills, with Lauree Vance providing special gift bags for the staff.
And of course, special thanks goes out to the Easter Bunny for coming to the school and hiding all those eggs — not to mention posing for photos.
•••
Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) has closed the Lyle Good Food Pantry at the Community Center, and are now awaiting approval of a grant to retool a truck to use as a mobile delivery service — which should be up and running by this summer. WAGAP has retained its permanent food bank locations in Bingen, Goldendale, Klickitat, and Stevenson.
Funding for this new mobile service will be coming from the Washington State Department of Agriculture through a Flexible Funding grant. WAGAP purchased a refrigerated truck at the beginning of the pandemic and will be able to retrofit it with this funding. The majority of the work would occur at its warehouse in Bingen, with two staff members needed for delivery days.
For more information on food banks and nutrition programs, contact Janeal Booren at 509-493-2662 ext. 208, call toll-free at 800-755-1192, or email janeal@wagap.org.
•••
The Library Bookmobile will make a stop at Lyle Merc on Wednesday, April 27 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. (book return available), Lyle Community School from 10:30 to noon and Dallesport Church of Christ from 1:30-3 p.m. Books are available for all age groups, from babies to seniors, with Spanish books and free wifi are also available.
•••
Have Lyle news to share? Email your item to news@gorgenews.com — photos welcome!
