The angels had something to celebrate Oct. 10, when our very own Joy Brown left us on this earthly plain and joined them in their heavenly choir. She lived up to her name and was a “joy” to all who knew her. She was a bright light and an inspiration with her constant smile and sweet greetings. She will be greatly missed. Her service will be held on Oct. 29 at the Lyle Celebration Center at 2 p.m.
According to our liaison at the Lyle Fire Department, “The Klickitat County Burn Ban for Zone 2 and 3 was lifted as of Oct. 15 at midnight for 2021.” But you are responsible for the fire you set! So keep it under control and don’t leave it unattended.
Sign-up for Lyle Lions Club Christmas Baskets will be Nov 1-30. This is for the area served by the Lyle School District. Pick-up will be Dec. 18 by appointment. Please call Joan Titus at 509-365-2872. Leave your name, phone number, where you live, and number of adults and children in the family.
For those like me that can’t remember which day is which, a reminder about the Port of Hood River conducting extensive live load testing on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge now through Oct. 24. The testing will take place seven days a week until then. Bridge users should expect intermittent single-lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day, with delays up to 30 minutes, depending on traffic volume. Flaggers will direct traffic. Full bridge closures are anticipated to take place on Oct. 18, and Oct. 20, with possible delays of 30-45 minutes.
Start planning for your little ones visit to Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary for the Third Annual Pumpkin Patch Time! Many events will be provided at these fun- filled two days. Oct. 23-24 will have the Howards opening their family oriented farm to children of all ages. There will be free pumpkins, hot cocoa and coffee, a gift bag for each child and different fun things to visit. Try your hand at going through the “Pallet Maze” and take a hay ride, feed the ducks, pet a pigs, and even a science craft project to tantalize your mind … honestly there is just too many great things happening and the best thing about it? It’s all free. (But donations are humbly accepted.) So put your glad rags on and join your neighbors for the fun.
