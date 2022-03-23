I received a call asking me to notify Lyle residents that an unknown person entered a resident’s fenced yard and placed dead fish where the landowner’s dogs were let out each day. The caller was adamant that this could be a hazard to the dog’s health and wanted others to be aware and check their yard before allowing their dogs outside.
•••
The Lyle Community Council and the Lyle Volunteer Fire Department invite you to join them and learn about simple ways to make your home and property safer during their free “Wildfire Risk Reduction Workshop” Wednesday, April 6 at 5 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center’s Picnic Shelter (and indoors if weather is not cooperative.) It’s always good to learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones as well as your personal property.
•••
You only have a few more weeks to get all the yard work, tree debris and household gleaned, attic and basement restored, and barn stinky stuff piled up, and ready to go for Lyle’s Clean Up Day, advertised as the 9th and 10th of April, probably starting around 9 a.m. Oh, and don’t forget that closet in the guest room … it’s a mess.
•••
Yahoo! Howdy Partner! It looks like the Pioneer Days will be back in town, bringing fun and frolic this Memorial Day Weekend! It will start off with a parade, as usual so make your float, don your costume, brush down your horse and join the excitement. Phone 541-705-5963 for your place in the parade.
•••
Any Elvis Presley or Frank Sinatra fans out there? This is your chance to see them portrayed by professional impersonators at 2005 W. Seventh St. at the Eagles Club in The Dalles. Both men are renown in their field and will perform on March 28 either with the show 7:30-9:30 p.m. or the dinner show starting at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $15 for each. Call 541-296-3172.
•••
Editor’s Note: Mildred Lykens has resigned as Lyle correspondent for Columbia Gorge News, effective immediately. Thank you, Mildred, for your service to the Lyle community — we wish you the best. Have news for Lyle residents? Email info@gorgenews.com.
Commented