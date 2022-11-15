THE DALLES — For anyone who is intrigued with the Pacific Northwest’s Columbia River and kayaking, “Paddle to the Pacific: A journey of reflection on the Columbia River” by Laurie Case Wilhite offers a close-up look.
Wilhite will give a writers talk at The Dalles Art Center on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The author will also be signing copies of the book.
Through a personal journey of reflection on life along the Columbia River, Wilhite shares her adventure with stories and photographs from river level.
“Born and raised in the Columbia River Gorge, Wilhite spent her life rushing to appointments, teaching high school, and traveling on vacations that led her to the Pacific Ocean and beyond,” said to a press release. “Upon retirement, Wilhite decided to get to know the Columbia River in a new way — the view from her kayak.”
She began her journey just below the John Day Dam. History and memories of her childhood inspired her to begin where her life began. Wilhite’s paddle to the Pacific led her through the Columbia River Gorge and to the Pacific near Astoria.
While Wilhite completed a few of the stretches solo in her kayak, the adventure was more about spending time with family and friends Each of the paddles became one of 26 chapters in the book.
Wilhite holds a Master of Education degree from Central Washington University and lives in Goldendale.
