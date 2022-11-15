THE DALLES — For anyone who is intrigued with the Pacific Northwest’s Columbia River and kayaking, “Paddle to the Pacific: A journey of reflection on the Columbia River” by Laurie Case Wilhite offers a close-up look.

Wilhite will give a writers talk at The Dalles Art Center on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The author will also be signing copies of the book.

Laurie Wilhite