The Dalles — School District 21 in The Dalles is currently reworking “blueprints” for most school buildings in preparation for reopening, according to Interim Superintendent Theresa Peters, but individual assessments of specific students are begun for in-person learning at the Wahtonka campus. The blueprint for Wahtonka campus was approved prior to state changes to the blueprint template by the state.
In Oregon, the state requires a “blueprint” showing how each school building will function in compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.
“The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) updated all of the guidance documents, including the blueprint template. We are now working to update our plans to reflect this updated guidance, which includes not only ODE and Oregon Health Authority input, but also Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) requirements as well,” Peters explained. “We are working on those updates and will submit the updated plans to the local health department on the newest blueprint template.” The updated blueprints will also be submitted to ODE and posted on the district website, as well.
Website postings will be made in both Spanish and English, she said. No date has yet been set for district-wide reopening of schools, she added. “There are many factors involved in that decision,” Peters said.
Superintendent search continues
The North Wasco County School District 21 board chairman John Nelson reported Jan. 27 that three candidates had been interviewed for the superintendent position and two candidates identified as the “best ‘fit’ with our school district and had the strategic vision to move it into the future.” Those two candidates were Dr. Carolyn Bernal and Theresa Peters.
The Board felt that it was important to continue with the interview process and schedule in-person interviews with both of these candidates, but received a letter from Peters Jan. 25 stating her decision to withdraw her application from consideration for the superintendent position.
In the letter, Peters wrote, in part, “The Board’s decision to continue the vetting process for the finalists has given me the opportunity to further reflect on whether the permanent superintendent position is what I want to do next in my career. As I’ve mentioned before, I’ve learned a lot over the past six months. I’ve learned more about our district, about leadership, and about myself. I’m truly grateful for the Board’s trust in me to not only lead North Wasco, but to serve the students, board, staff and community as the interim superintendent. I remain committed to North Wasco County School District and the work ahead of us this school year and beyond. I look forward to working closely with the new superintendent, not only through the transition, but next year in my role as a building principal and leader.”
Peters said it was unknown at this time which school she will serve in as principal.
An executive session to continue the superintendent search process was scheduled by the board Monday, Feb. 1 (after deadline). “The Board is committed to ensuring a smooth and successful transition of its top district leadership position, which will begin July 1,” Nelson said.
Commented