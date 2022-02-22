Hood River Valley High School’s theater department will present the musical, “Theory of Relativity,” beginning this weekend in the school’s Bowe Theater.
The show features two casts — Blue and Gold — to differentiate between soloists; each show features a different set.
“Theory of Relativity” follows a variety of characters as they come to terms with growing up, changes and expectations — both their own and those of the generation before them. It’s the kind of musical that teenagers will relate to (after all, it’s what they’re experiencing now) as it inspires nostalgia in adults.
HRVHS Music Director Dan Kenealy and Director Rachel Harry — and the cast and crew — had to overcome a variety of challenges in staging the production, thanks to the omicron variant and inclement weather.
“This show has been quite challenging and working through the height of omicron was particularly challenging as a different wave of students would be absent from week to week as we were trying to work up the big ensemble numbers,” Kenealy said. “I’m super proud of how both casts stepped up to fill in and catch-up students who would have to miss due to illness or quarantine.”
Harry said she’s been thinking of staging the musical for years. “There are no big dance numbers and no traditional storyline to follow,” she said in her director’s notes. “I had chosen not to direct this show … because I felt our community enjoys our big productions and the students love the energy and challenge of those big shows. This year, however, the world is a different place. These beautiful performers missed an entire year and a half of doing what they love and need — performing for an audience.”
Harry and Kenealy wanted to allow as many students as possible sing a solo or perform a monologue. And that’s when she remembered this musical.
“I realized this was the perfect time … The variety of music styles allows a wide variety of performers to shine,” she said. “But all this aside, the musical has a wonderful theme stressing our ties to each other … This show is about love, not just romantic love, but all kinds of love. This cast has shown so much support and love for each other. Both Dan and I agree that working with them has been a dream.”
The music is complex, Kenealy said, with the ensemble singing in harmonies “that you typically won’t find in an older-style musical such as ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’ Neil Bartram (who wrote the music and lyrics) makes extensive use of tight, close harmonies — think Barbershop-type music — throughout the show, which are especially difficult to both learn and perfect, though the students have done an outstanding job with that.”
Students who are doubling on solos — those in the two casts — each bring their own style and interpretation to the songs, and Kenealy is encouraging everyone to see the show twice, once with each cast. “You will truly get a different experience from night to night, as each soloist brings something new and personal to how they sing their songs,” he said.
Kenealy gives special thanks to the members of his pit orchestra. “I am especially grateful for Larry Wyatt, who has played in every show with me since ‘Grease’ in 2015,” he said. “It is such an honor to work with him, and it goes far beyond him just playing in the shows. Many members of the cast had Larry as their elementary music teacher, so we really have him to thank for instilling a passion for music and singing at an early age that has brought them to where they are now.”
Following CDC guidelines, audience members must wear masks throughout the performance and socially distance; some cast members may not wear masks, also according to CDC guidelines.
Cast: Theo Levine, Leo Patrizio, Addison Wagner, Morgan Newton, Ani Rand, Lola Wall, Quinn Carloss, Geo Tate, Talia Grable, Vivian Navarro, Yazaléa Heredia, Katie Zeman, Dylan Henehan, Ivy Diessner, Anna Southall, Fiona Larsen-Teskey, Norah Baker, Bridgette Johnson, Bailey Frasier, Jazmin Contreras, Leah DeBorde, Catie Shuster, Lucy Hager, Kalvin Young, Eli Happy, Tiffany Bertadillo, Abby Rankin, Casey Parsons, Max Alexeff, and Betty the dog.
Crew: Tanner Brownback, Mason Spears, Jenna Kennedy, Makenna Champion, Katie Zeman and Knox Foster.
Set construction: Douglass Hawksworth, Dan Wagner, Nick Southall, Joe Garoutte and Jeff Lorenzen.
Pit band
Conductor: Dan Kenealy
Keyboard: Corin Parker
Guitar: Larry Wyatt
Bass: Kandi Pritchard
Drums: Sierra Valentine
