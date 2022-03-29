Healthy, sound feet and hooves for our horses are a must, and there’s always much to know and learn.
Hood River Saddle Club will host farrier Dan Hedrick from Corbett at their Tuesday, April 5 general meeting, and the public is invited. If you’re a horse owner or may be one day, please join in this interactive session, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the group’s clubhouse, 4384 Belmont Drive, corner of Belmont and Country Club Road.
As a full-time farrier, Hedrick has been shoeing horses for 11 years. He always seeks new information and continues his own education to keep up with changes in the industry.
“My focus is on patience, honesty and quality in my work,” said Hedrick. “I do hot and cold shoeing, corrective shoeing and barefoot trims and have also been successful with lameness issues, such as navicular, caring for abscesses, laminitis/founder and quarter cracks. I appreciate the invitation to speak at HRSC and look forward to an informative session, where we can all learn together.”
All are welcome. For more information, call Kurt Osborne, 541-490-6642.
