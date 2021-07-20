It’s time again for Hood River Saddle Club’s annual sale (saddles/tack, household goods, furniture and much more). Proceeds promote horseback riding as a sport and are used for clubhouse/grounds’ repairs and improvements.
“In kind” donations of sale items (in excellent condition, please!) are welcomed and are tax deductible, as HRSC is a 501c3 non-profit. Bring them to the clubhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Monday, Aug. 9 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The sale takes place at HRSC, 4384 Belmont Drive (corner of Country Club and Belmont) on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
