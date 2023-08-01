HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District (HRVPRD) was chosen as one of 25 projects to receive federal funding from the Oregon Transportation Commission for the Oregon Community Paths (OCP) Grant Program. The OCP program is dedicated to helping communities create and maintain connections through multi-use paths. This grant money will go towards completing one of HRVPRD’s main goals for over 20 years: to complete the final, missing link on the Indian Creek Trail.

In early winter of 2022, HRVPRD entered an exclusive option to purchase the Campbell property, which is two parcels, totaling about 10 acres. The property is located on Brookside Drive between Providence Brookside Manor and Broken Tee Drive. Grant funding will go towards purchasing the property and connecting the 1800-foot gap in the Indian Creek Trail with an elevated boardwalk. The completed link will connect the Indian Creek Trail from Barrett Drive to downtown Hood River.