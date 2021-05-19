1921 — 100 years ago
The Bible School of the First Christian Church has increased to the extent that an additional room is needed in order that the work may be done in the most satisfactory manner. The material is on the ground for the finishing of the basement, which is to be turned over to the Primary and Junior departments. The foundation for the new parsonage is laid on the church property just north of the church on Ninth Street. — Hood River News
Businessmen of The Dalles have gone to the farmers of the county for aid in putting over some enterprises where the cooperation of all was necessary for success. Now the tables are turned, and the farmers are coming to the city for aid in putting over The Dalles-California highway $800,000 bond issue. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
A new innovation has been adopted as continuing policy by Hood River County Court. The plan provides for the conversion of all land on the banks of the Hood River owned by or to be acquired by the county, into permanent camping sites. As is already known to not too many residents, the county court, some time ago, created a large tract of land on the bank of the East fork, at what is known as the old toll gate, into a very attractive area for picnics and camping, and other sites will be added in this and coming years. — Hood River News
Stressing the importance of the pending nation-wide wheat quota proclamation, Ralph V. Miller, assistant secretary of the Wasco County Agricultural Adjustment administration, announced today the time and place of a series of referendum meetings to be held in the near future ... Both Steen and Ludwic asserted that farmers must “get out and vote on May 31.” They pointed out that no loans will be made unless quotas are authorized. Wheat loans have been underwriting the price of wheat and otherwise stabilizing the market, it was declared. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
“How far can we go with this spot zoning? That’s the only thing that really worries me and I don’t mind saying so.” With that explanation, City Councilman Bob Flint cast the “no” vote that seemed, momentarily, to be the city council approval of a “spot zone” on lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 of Puddy Park edition. After passing the first reading, Flint’s vote killed passage of the second reading. The action was the aftermath to a stormy hearing held two weeks ago in the council chamber on a proposal to change all of the west side R-1 zone to the lower R-3 designation. — Hood River News
“Crazy Daze” activities got under way in The Dalles this morning with the business district seeing large crowds of shoppers milling around through the sidewalk displays and retail stores, complete with outstanding merchandise values and costumed clerks emphasizing the city’s most popular annual event. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Memorial Day Monday will be commemorated with two services organized by the United Veterans County Council of Hood River. The traditional Hood River Bridge program will start at 8:45 a.m. with a parade assembling at the intersection of Front and State streets. Services at Idlewilde Cemetery will start with a parade from Pacific Avenue north of the Hood River Shopping Center at 9:45 a.m. and a ceremony on the grounds at 10 a.m. Tom Walston is master of ceremonies for the ceremony at the Hood River Bridge. Elmer Murray is master of ceremonies for the 10 a.m. program. — Hood River News
Leaders of a consulting team responsible for finding answers to community concerns regarding a proposed hydroelectric development on the White Salmon River shared that certain key questions won’t be resolved for several months. The consulting team met with PUD officials May 6, and shared plans for studying the feasibility of the project, and in return were given notice that many local residents still are bitterly opposed to damming the river. Residents expressed their concerns that the proposed project would infringe on irrigation water rights, reduce resident fish populations, preclude reestablishment of anadromous fish runs and provide more power than the county really needs. Project Manager Paul Terrell said his team would be using the original 1960 proposal for seven dams and six powerhouses as only a starting point. That plan, he said, is typical of engineering practices prevalent in the mid-1950s and, while it represents sound engineering, does not address social and environmental sensitivies of the 1980s. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles City Council has the water rate at its present level of $16.95 per month through June 30, 1982, in a move designed to bring the system out of the red. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
Hood River Valley High School Chamber Singers made quite an impression Tuesday in front of the Dalai Lama and more than 800 guests at a $250-per plate luncheon at Portland’s Hilton Hotel. The choir, directed by Mark Steighner, was the only Western musical group to be part of the event, a fundraiser for the Northwest Tibetan Cultural Association and part of the Dalai Lama’s three-day visit to Portland. A group of Buddhist monks who would perform later stopped eating their strawberry shortcake and turned towards the singers. — Hood River News
Klickitat County Commissioners voted 2-0 to reject an appeal of a planning department decision to allow operation of four portable diesel-fueled electrical generators near BZ Corner. The decision means the planning department’s original determination of non-significance and its special use permit to allow the operating stands as issued. Terry and Karen Gaddis appealed the project, citing health risks, incompatibility with county residents’ lifestyles, among other reasons. — White Salmon Enterprise
Several local education issues are still awaiting word from Salem following last week’s revenue forecast. Measures affecting the future of Petersburg School, Hood River County annexation into the Columbia Gorge Community College district, and a request by Gov. John Kitzhaber for additional community college funding are still on hold, according to state revenue officials. — The Dalles Chronicle
