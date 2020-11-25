1920 — 100 years ago
For sale: City lots, for residence, four blocks from new Hood River City Hall; beautiful oak trees and good garden land on these lots; $10 down, $10 per month. — Hood River News
Violets! Violets! Violets! 24 cents a bunch, Jewell Greenhouses. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
10 acres, 3 miles out; good buildings; small orchard and strawberry patch; on good road. Price, with terms and implements, $5,700. — Hood River News
When the county court meets next Wednesday, it will be called upon by the welfare organizations of the city and county to set aside a certain sum for the employment of a county public health nurse. Petitions to the court showing the preferential attitude of residents are now being circulated. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1940 — 80 years ago
The Oregon-Washington Telephone Company this week installed a Recordak, high-speed photographic record maker, according to Geo. Mule. Recorded, an Eastman product, photographs toll tickets and the customer gets the original, while the telephone company keeps the negative as its only record. If any customer wishes an adjustment on a bill, it will be necessary that the record sent be brought back to the telephone office. — Hood River News
Unique entertainment is in store for not more than 350 residents of The Dalles Wednesday night, when the Lions club indoor circus is to be staged at the civic auditorium gymnasium and community room. Children will not be admitted. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1960 — 60 years ago
Valley grade school students barely had their pilgrim hats ready for traditional Thanksgiving pageants and festivities this week with the unmistakable aura of Christmas rode into the Hood River Valley on a fresh, chill winter wind. Valley residents sloshing about downtown streets this week expressed surprised as the annual Christmas decorations suddenly blossomed out on city light poles a week before Thanksgiving. “Isn’t it awful early?” called one to a laboring merchant’s committeeman perched on a ladder fixing a string of yule wreaths to a pole. — Hood River News
Treasure seekers were wise in not bidding on the old land office safe purchased last week by The Dalles Masonic Temple Association. When opened by L. M. Martin the thousand-pound steel depository taken from the post office building was found to contain nothing but an assortment of desk drawer keys, the combination of a safe — but not this one — and instruction on how to change a safe combination. — The Dalles Chronicle
1980 — 40 years ago
Owners of the Mid-Columbia Livestock Exchange today reported a record 2,216 feeder cattle were sold on auction here Monday, producing gross receipts of about $1 million. Exchange owner Rocky Webb reported he had checked with previous owners and auctioneers at the auction yard and cold find no previous sale of a magnitude anywhere near the size of the Monday sale. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
They still love Hood River in Tsuruta, Japan. City Council President Mary Reed headed the second delegation from Hood River to its sister city in japan, and she cam home convinced that anyone from Hood River has a home away from home in the land of the rising sun. For her, it was a first trip to Hood River’s sister city, but others in the delegation were veterans. Ray Yasui, whose energy initiated the friendship program, had experienced the Tsuruta hospitality more than any others. Chiho Tomita, 91, who won the hearts of the host city on a first visit two years ago, was a most honored guest again. — Hood River News
The White Salmon Valley School District, anticipating growth in the district, will re-establish its building committee. The board appointed member George Ing and teacher Bob Richards to head the citizens’ group to investigate several possibilities to expand district facilities. Superintendent Pat Martin pointed out several areas for improvement, including the overpopulated Whitson Elementary School, which holds 505 kids, including two half-day kindergarten groups which meet at Methodist Church. — White Salmon Enterprise (1979)
2000 — 20 years ago
The Port of Hood River is hoping travelers will be patient about traffic delays caused by major bridge work next year. Officials are gearing u for engineering studies on the $6 million replacement of the metal decking that was installed in the ‘50s. The port will be borrowing the funding for that work that is slated to begin in the fall of 2001 and could also include replacement of some underspan support beams. — Hood River News
The owner of The Dalles Dairy Queen says he does intend to rebuild the three-year-old restaurant which was destroyed in a Nov. 22 fire, but had few specifics about the immediate future. “If you’re getting the idea I don’t know much, that’s the right idea,” said Dan Nielsen, who also owns the Hood River Dairy Queen. — The Dalles Chronicle
Build a new bridge, and end toll charges on the Hood River- White Salmon Interstate Bridge. Those are the two most popular responses to a recent survey asking respondents about their ideas and concerns about the future of the landmark bridge. Project manager Dale Robins said the preliminary results from the questionnaire distributed publicly in September and October will be review to help set future goals. Around 250 people responded to the survey. — White Salmon Enterprise
