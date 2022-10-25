Cemetery Tales 2022

A look behind the scenes while filming this year’s Cemetery Tales: Jim Yue portraying George Akiyama, with April Sampson, narrator, and Joe Garoutte, director/producer.

 Photo courtesy of the History Museum of Hood River County

Wishing you could see 2022 Cemetery Tales live?

On Friday, Nov. 5 beginning at 6 p.m., the History Museum of Hood River County’s annual fundraiser — this year, “Music and Merriment” — will feature performances by several of this year’s cast members.