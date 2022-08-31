“Silly Girl” by Aspen Babdis

“Silly Girl” by Aspen Babdis was Judge’s Choice in the fine arts division at the Klickitat Fair and Rodeo two weeks ago. Babdis entered her drawing in the youth open class at the fair.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Welcome to “Young Voices,” a new monthly page featured here at Columbia Gorge News. The page expands our former monthly feature, Kids Space, to include young adults of high school and college age as well as children.

Young Voices is envisioned as an opportunity for youth to contribute to the community and regional conversations, through storytelling and art of all kinds. We hope to feature artwork, opinion and creative writing, nonfiction essays, student reporting and more. Video, slideshows, theater, recordings and other digital media which cannot be featured in print will be published on our website, columbiagorgenews.com.