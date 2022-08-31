Welcome to “Young Voices,” a new monthly page featured here at Columbia Gorge News. The page expands our former monthly feature, Kids Space, to include young adults of high school and college age as well as children.
Young Voices is envisioned as an opportunity for youth to contribute to the community and regional conversations, through storytelling and art of all kinds. We hope to feature artwork, opinion and creative writing, nonfiction essays, student reporting and more. Video, slideshows, theater, recordings and other digital media which cannot be featured in print will be published on our website, columbiagorgenews.com.
Although the stories we report on are relevant to young readers — from school board meetings to climate change — often, few younger voices and opinions are heard in the community and opinion pages. Young Voices is an open invitation to young people to begin new conversations, as seriously or as lightheartedly as they like.
Children and young people of any and all backgrounds are encouraged to submit; student work is welcome, and cohesive class or group projects will be featured as space permits. K-12 teachers are encouraged to submit their student’s work, with permission, but kids can also send in their own work.
Email your submissions to news@gorgenews.com, with Young Voices in the subject line. Please include your name, age and contact information with your submission. For physical media, send us a good-quality scan or photograph; for help obtaining a good-quality image, call 541-296-9141 and leave a message, or email markg@gorgenews.com; be sure to let us know how approximately how big your artwork is.
Teachers and instructors are encouraged to submit student work (with their permission) but again, no official mediator is required; anyone can submit their work.
